Mumbai Indians sign Riley Meredith as Jhye Richardson's replacement: IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians have signed Australia fast bowler Riley Meredith as the replacement for Jhye Richardson who got ruled out of the season due to an injury. The latter is suffering from a hamstring injury and will be replaced by his country-mate in the squad of the five-time champions. Meredith previously played for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022 and featured in 8 matches for them picking up 8 wickets. He has also played for Punjab Kings previously when he was signed for a mammoth amount of INR 8 crore. However, Meredith will join MI for INR 1.5 crore and will join the squad ahead of CSK clash.

Riley Meredith has played 5 T20Is for Australia so far picking up picking up 8 wickets but has been extremely expensive conceding runs at an economy of 9.98. His IPL stint hasn't been memorable yet as his economy of 9 in 13 matches sugges. Overall, he has accounted for 12 scalps in his career in the cash-rich league.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians will be hoping that there are no more injuries to their players in the squad. Jasprit Bumrah and Jhye Richardson have been already ruled out. Sandeep Warrier had replaced Bumrah in the squad ahead of the start of IPL 2023. The five-time champions went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their opening game of the season by eight wickets. They next face four-time champions and arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday (April 7).

Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Jofra Archer, Tim David, Mohd Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal

