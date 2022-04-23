IPL 2022: SRH beat RCB by 9 wickets

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Abhishek Sharma top scored with 47 for SRH.

Sunrisers Hyderabad cantered to a nine-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore to move up to the second place on the points table on Saturday, April 23.

Chasing a mere 69 for a win, SRH overhauled the target with 12 overs to spare. They reached 72 for 1 in eight overs, with captain Kane Williamson remaining unbeaten on 16. His opening partner Abhishek Sharma made 47.

For RCB, Harshal Patel took one wicket for 18 runs. Earlier, invited to bat, RCB were shot out for 68 by SRH.

Suyash Prabhudessai top-scored for RCB with 15, while Glen Maxwell made 12. All the other RCB batters were out in single-digit scores. For SRH, Marco Jansen and T Natarajan took three wickets apiece while spinner Jagadeesha Suchith got two.

Brief Scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 68 all-out in 16.1 overs (Suyash Prabhudessai 15; Marco Jansen 3/25, T Natarajan 3/10).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 72 for 1 in 8 overs (Abhishek Sharma 47, Kane Williamson 16 not out; Harshal Patel 1/18).