IPL 2022: RCB registers 67-run win against SRH

Royal Challengers Bangalore put up a complete performance to thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs on Sunday.

RCB made 192 for 3 with skipper Faf du Plessis remaining not out on 73 off 50 balls. Rajat Patidar got 48 off 38 balls while Dinesh Karthik smashed 30 not out off just eight balls.

Chasing 193, SRH lost both their openers inside the first over. From there on, they were just playing catch up, as no SRH batter looked like taking the game away from the RCB.

Rahul Tripathi top scored for SRH with a well made 58 off

37 deliveries. But except for Gaikwad, there wasn't any significant contribution from any batsmen, and SRH eventually paid the price for it.

Brief Scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 192/3 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 73 not out, Rajat Patidar 48, Dinesh Karthik 30 not out; J Suchith 2/30).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 125 all out in 19.

2 overs (Rahul Tripathi 58; Wanindu Hasaranga 5/18).