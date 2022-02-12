IPL 2022 Auction: Dwayne Bravo sold to CSK for Rs 4.40 crore

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ IPL File Photo of Dwayne Bravo

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 4.40 crore during IPL 2022 auction Day 1 in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The 38-year-old Trinidadian was retained by the MS Dhoni-led side after a bidding war with Delhi Capitals.

Dwayne Bravo played for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League for the first three seasons. He was picked up by the Chennai Super Kings during the 2011 IPL Auctions. He was one of the top-performing players in the 2012 IPL playing for Chennai Super Kings scoring 461 runs at an average of 57 with a strike rate of 178. He also performed well in the 2013 IPL playing for Chennai Super Kings, taking 32 wickets at an average of 9.15 to win the Purple Cap and overthrow Albie Morkel to become Chennai Super Kings's leading wicket-taker. During IPL 2014 he sustained a shoulder injury in the first match against Kings XI Punjab and was subsequently ruled out of the remaining matches. He launched his music single "Chalo Chalo" in Chennai on 3 May 2015.

He performed well in the 2015 IPL playing for Chennai Super Kings, taking 26 wickets and winning the purple cap for a second time. He is one of the two men who have won 2 purple caps. On the occasion of the 10-year anniversary of IPL, he was also named in the all-time Cricinfo IPL XI After the suspension of Chennai Super Kings for 2 years, he was bought by Gujarat Lions. Later in 2018 IPL, he was retained for 64.0 million by Chennai Super Kings again. In 2019 IPL too, was again retained by Chennai Super Kings. He didn't put up a very good performance that year, but he was impressed with his tight bowling in the death overs. The following season while playing for Chennai, Bravo suffered a groin injury which ruled him out of the back end of the tournament.

Dwayne Bravo in IPL

Matches 151

Runs 1537

Wickets 167

SR 130

AVG 22