IPL 2021 | SRH lost early wickets, failed to execute first ball of most overs: David Warner

After suffering a 10-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening fixture on Sunday, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner admitted that his side 'misexecuted' the first ball of most overs.

Chasing a challenging 187-run total on the Chepauk wicket, the Hyderabad outfit floundered to 177/5 in their 20 overs. While Prasidh Krishna plucked two wickets for KKR, Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow notched up scores of 61 and 55 respectively.

"I didn't think there were that many runs on this wicket. They adapted really well, had a good partnership. We failed to execute the first ball of most overs and then conceded a lot at the end. We lost early wickets, and Jonny and Manish got us in a good position, so we had our chances. The dew made a difference," said the losing captain in the post-match presentation.

Warner (3) and Wriddhiman Saha (7) departed early in the run-chase as wickets continued to fall at regular intervals. Abdul Samad, who hit two sixes off and a four Pat Cummins in the penultimate over, finished with 19 off 8 deliveries but SRH eventually fell short of the target.

"If the bowlers overpitched, it was easy to hit it, and with the height in their team, and with the cross-seam, it stopped a little bit on us. We would like to have won the first game, but we have four more games at this venue and hopefully, we will get used to the square and the dimensions of this ground," concluded Warner.

Earlier, Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi put up 80 and 53 respectively to guide their side to an intimidating total. Ex-skipper Dinesh Karthik also produced a late flourish, smashing a 9-ball 22 that included 2 fours and a six