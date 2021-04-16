Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2021 Fantasy Tips

Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Prediction: Find fantasy tips for IPL 2021 Match 8 PBKS vs CSK on indiatvnews.com.

The MS Dhoni-led CSK put in a poor performance on the field in their first match against Delhi Capitals, dropping catches and bowling too many poor deliveries as the side lost by seven wickets.

Punjab Kings on the other hand survived a scare from Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson, who hit a century, in their first match as they held on to win the game by a slender margin of four runs even after having put up 221.

As the two sides meet for the IPL 2021 8th Match of the group stage, let's take a look at Dream11 PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Predictions and PBKS vs CSK Dream11 fantasy tips, player updates, PBKS vs CSK playing XI updates, IPL Dream11 Prediction Today match, and Dream11 fantasy tips.

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

The Punjab Kings captain played his natural aggressive game in the opening game of the season against Rajasthan Royals, much to the delight of Indian fans. Rahul, who had slowed down in terms of strike rate in the previous season, slammed 91 off 50 deliveries in the game and remains an automatic choice for the Dream11 team.

Batsmen: Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Mayank Agarwal, Faf du Plessis

Suresh Raina made a brilliant return to CSK colors against DC, steering the side out of trouble with a half-century in the opening game of the season. Chris Gayle, meanwhile, played a key role in improving the run-rate for PBKS against RR.

Both batsmen, who come in at number three, remain key to their respective sides putting a big score and chasing a total.

It was a surprise when Deepak Hooda was promoted above Nicholas Pooran by PBKS in their opening game, but he shut down the critics with an incredible 28-ball 64. Mayank Agarwal and Faf du Plessis did fail in their respective games, but remain a threat at the opening position.

All-rounder: Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja is expected to step up in his role as a finisher for Chennai Super Kings this season, and he remains equally important for the franchise in the middle overs with his bowling spells.

In addition, his athleticism on the field is bound to get you some extra points.

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Dwayne Bravo

Arshdeep had a brilliant game for PBKS against RR, taking three wickets for the side and playing a vital role in their four-run win. Shami, too, took a wicket with the new ball as well as in the death.

From CSK, Dwayne Bravo becomes an automatic choice as he keeps the run-rate in check and also has a knack of inflicting blows in pressure situations on the opposition. Shardul, meanwhile, is a known partnership breaker and in addition, can also score some handy runs with the bat.