Want to save lychee from spoiling? Adopt these methods to store it comfortably for 10 days

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know methods to store lychees comfortably for 10 days.

With the arrival of summer, the season of mango and lychee also arrives. Both these fruits are very juicy and sweet. There is hardly anyone who does not like to eat lychee and mango. In front of these fruits, all the fruits seem pale in summer. Yes, if they are not stored properly, they also get spoiled quickly. Juicy lychees get spoiled very quickly. If you keep them in the fridge, many times the lychees dry up. Many times people buy a little more lychee at once, and then it becomes difficult to store it. In such a situation, the lychees start rotting and melting. Today we are telling you the way to store lychees properly. Along with this, we will know how to keep lychees juicy for a long time and prevent them from getting spoiled.

How to save lychee from spoiling

Lychee is always sold with its stem, so it does not spoil and lasts for many days. If you have brought more lychees at home, then avoid breaking their stems. Wash the lychees and store them in the open without breaking the stem. Keep sprinkling some water on it from time to time. This will keep the lychees from spoiling for many days. If there is too much moisture in lychee, it starts to spoil quickly. It has its juice which keeps coming out. If there is more moisture on top of it, it can get spoiled. Never keep lychee wet in the fridge after washing it. First, wash it and let the water dry and then wrap it in paper. Another thing to keep in mind while storing lychees is that if any lychee from the bunch is spoiled or overripe, then remove it. Otherwise, this ripe or spoiled lychee can spoil other lychees quickly. If they are very ripe, then eat them within 2-3 days. Keep the remaining lychees in the fridge but separately from other vegetables. Many times we buy fruits and vegetables from the market and keep them in the fridge. This spoils the fruits and vegetables quickly. Never keep lychees in polythene. Remove the lychees from the foil and keep them aside. Store the lychees in a cool place or keep them in a paper bag. This will keep the lychees fresh for many days.

Tips for buying lychee

If you like lychees, then buy and eat them only after it rains. The fruit becomes sweeter and juicier due to rain. The acid present in lychees also reduces with the first rain. Check well while buying lychees. Many times shopkeepers sell bad lychees by hiding them in the middle. Therefore, check them carefully before buying. Lychees with a little red or brown colour are sweeter.

ALSO READ: Throwing away lychee seeds? 5 benefits and side effects of eating them, ways to consume