I've never played in West Indies team that is ranked number three, says captain Rovman Powell

West Indies skipper Rovman Powell is delighted with the team's progress in the shortest format of the game. The Caribbeans are currently ranked third in the latest ICC T20I rankings ahead of England, South Africa, Pakistan and others. Powell is happy to lead such a talented side and has also reflected on his journey as captain when his team was ranked eighth or ninth when he took over.

"I think for me as captain, when I started this journey 12 or 14 months ago, when I took over as captain, we were at eight or nine in the ranking. To see us at number three now in the world is a pleasing feeling. And it shows that not just myself, but the players are coming together and we're doing something right. I've never played in a West Indies team that is ranked number three in the world. So that for me is something special and hopefully, just hopefully, we can continue to climb those rankings," Powell said ahead of the clash against Afghanistan.

West Indies and Afghanistan both have qualified for the Super 8 round already but their group game clash is set to take place on Monday (June 17) evening. This is a dead rubber given the context but Powell and Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott believe there is pressure on them. "I think pressure is always there, especially when you're playing a World Cup at home. Pressure is always there, but it's for us as individuals to manage those pressures," Powell said.

Meanwhile, Trott is not ready to believe that this game is a dead rubber. According to him, this is a great opportunity for Afghanistan to stamp their authority and go into the Super 8 round with momentum. "I said to them, one day if you look back and you were a youngster and I said you were going to play against the West Indies in St. Lucia in a World Cup, you would have bitten someone's hand or for that opportunity. So don't let this opportunity pass you by just because it's not going to, there's nothing on the line with regards to qualification, doesn't mean anything.

"Pride playing for your country and your nation. That's why every cricketer is here. And making sure that we do ourselves justice, individually and as a group, but also people proud that have helped us on this journey to get us here. So, there's plenty to play for. And then momentum, as you said, going into the Super 8s," Trott added.