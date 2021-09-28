IPL 2021, KKR vs DC: Rishabh Pant surpasses Virender Sehwag to become highest run-getter for Delhi Capitals

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant on Tuesday surpassed veteran Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag to become the highest run-getter for the franchise in T20 cricket. Pant achieved the feat en route to his 35-ball 38 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Pant has now amassed 2390 runs for the Capitals since his debut for the franchise in 2016, making 79 appearances. He averages 35.96 and has a strike rate of 148.35 with one century and 14 fifties. Sehwag scored 2382 runs for Delhi which comprises his tally of 2174 runs in his 79 appearances for the franchise in IPL.

Talking about the game, Kolkata bowlers performed impressively to restrict Delhi to just 127 for nine in Sharjah, which witnessed big scores last season. For the second consecutive match at the venue, batters have struggled in sluggish conditions. Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Pant were all well set, but fell before making a big score.

The spinners added to Delhi's woe as Narine picked 1 for 18 in four overs while Varun Chakravarthy conceded only 24 runs without a wicket.