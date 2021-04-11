IPL 2021, CSK vs DC: The kind of start we got was awesome: Prithvi Shaw

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Prithvi Shaw

Delhi Capitals (DC) openers, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw, indulged in a bit of a friendly banter after the team's seven-wicket win over the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK), even doing a "duggy dance" at the Wankhede Stadium much after sealing the emphatic victory.

Shaw (72 off 38 balls) and Dhawan (85 off 54 balls) put on a 138-run opening-wicket partnership in 13.3 overs that saw their side make a mockery of the challenging 189-run target set by CSK. DC chased the target in 18.4 overs.

With Shaw's mobile phone ringing constantly, the opener had to constantly dip into his trouser pocket before Dhawan came to his rescue, saying that, "whenever we perform well, it's normal for us to receive hundreds of phone calls and messages from fans".

Dhawan then asked Shaw if he had a plan, given that Delhi Capitals were looking at a 190-run target. Shaw replied: "The plan was to play smartly as the ball was coming nicely on to the bat, though the cutters were halting a bit and coming in slightly late. Our plan was to play the stroke according to the merit of the ball.

"The kind of start that we got was awesome, and from there on, we didn't stop. Had we lost a wicket or two, we would have been under pressure. So, I think, our contribution (Dhawan and Shaw) was great for the team," said Shaw.

Shaw then jokingly said that West Indian cricketer and DC team-mate Shirmon Hetmyer had "told me in the dressing room not to let my batting come so that was another reason to play a long innings".

On the secret behind his "superb batting", Shaw gave the credit back to Dhawan. "I have a good partner who likes to play and enjoy the game like me."

Shaw then asked Dhawan about his superb straight six off left-arm medium-fast bowler Sam Curran. "The straight six you hit off Curran did you think you would play that shots?" asked Shaw.

"Yes, I had made up mind and only after that I implemented it. Well, I didn't know whether it would be a six, but I thought if I could time it right and get it past the mid-on and mid-off region, it would be a sureshot four, at least. Incidentally, I timed it so well that it went for a straight six. When the ball goes for a six with a straight bat, the feel is totally different for a batsman," said Dhawan.

It was time for a "duggy" and Shaw did not disappoint, doing a small jig, with Dhawan also joining the fun.