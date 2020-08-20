Thursday, August 20, 2020
     
IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab squad flies to Dubai; Mohammed Shami shares pictures

The Kings XI Punjab squad has boarded the flight to Dubai ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

New Delhi Published on: August 20, 2020 11:06 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/MDSHAMI11

The Kings XI Punjab squad has boarded the flight to the United Arab Emirates as the preparations begin for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

On Thursday, Mohammed Shami shared the picture from the flight, with caption, "Apne munde off to Dubai."

Shami shared the picture from the flight which also featured fellow teammates Mandeep Singh and Deepak Hooda.

The KXIP squad becomes one of the first to fly to Dubai ahead of the 13th edition of the tournament which begins on September 19. The IPL will be played in three cities across the UAE - Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

The BCCI had earlier mandated that the franchises can only board the flight to UAE on-or-after August 20.

The franchises will remain in a six-day quarantine period upon reaching the UAE and a PCR test will be conducting after their arrival in Dubai.

