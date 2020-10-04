IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings Fantasy Tips

Image Source : PTI IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Find fantasy tips for Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings.

Thrice champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) failed to take advantage of a six-day rest and on return lost to SunRisers Hyderabad on Friday. CSK will have another opportunity to redeem themselves when they meet Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), who are still looking for their first IPL title, in Sunday's second encounter here.

CSK have undoubtedly dominated the lucrative tournament since its inception in 2008, but the MS Dhoni-led side is struggling this year. Nothing has been going right for CSK: first it was off-field issues, and now they have failed to deliver on the field as well, suffering three defeats on the trot.

CSK are surely a star-studded side on paper, but so far they haven't lived up to the expectations they have raised. And in such a situation, CSK need to salvage pride when they face KXIP here.

IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions:

- Barring Mohammed Shami, the others -- Sheldon Cotrell, Ravi Bishnoi, James Neesham and Krishnappa Gowtham -- have not been up to the mark and need to provide good support to experienced Indian pacer.

- KXIP seem to have been over dependent on Rahul and Agarwal. Barring them, the others have failed to click, especially Glenn Maxwell.

- For CSK, Faf du Plessis has been brilliant for the side so far but the others in the top-order are yet to step up.

IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Team for KXIP vs CSK

KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Mayank Agarwal, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage