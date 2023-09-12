India vs Sri Lanka: Shreyas Iyer still unfit, unavailable for match vs SL in Asia Cup 2023

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shreyas Iyer

Team India is riding high at the moment with their 228-run thumping win over Pakistan the other day. The match went into the reserve day and it will lead to the Men in Blue playing for the third consecutive day in this Asia Cup. Ahead of the match against Sri Lanka, they have received a huge blow as the middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the encounter.

Iyer has batted only once, against Pakistan in group stage, in this Asia Cup so far and didn't play the Super Four game vs the arch-rivals either. He didn't get to bat against Nepal as India won by 10 wickets but had taken the field. BCCI has confirmed the development even as Iyer is under remote monitoring by the BCCI managers, National Cricket Academy (NCA) staff and the team management is keeping him under observation locally.

"UPDATE - Shreyas Iyer is feeling better but is yet to fully recover from back spasm. He has been adviced rest by the BCCI Medical Team and has not travelled with the team to the stadium today for India's Super 4 match against Sri Lanka," BCCI wrote on Twitter.

Perhaps, Shreyas Iyer was set to play against Pakistan only for him to suffer back spasm during the warm-ups. Rohit Sharma also revealed at the presentation ceremony that KL Rahul was told about being in the playing XI only five minutes before the match. "And then KL, to return from injury and then find out 5 minutes before the toss that he's playing, and to perform the way he did, it shows the mindset of the player," Rohit said.

For the unversed, KL Rahul was making a comeback to the side after a long injury layoff and smashed a terrific unbeaten century while also stitching an unbeaten 233-run record partnership as India posted a mammoth total of 356 runs on the board.

