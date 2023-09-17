IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final: What happens if India vs Sri Lanka summit clash gets washed out?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY A view of the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final: Rohit Sharma's India and Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka are set to lock horns against each other in the fight for Asian glory in the Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday, September 17. The two giants will face each other in Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium in their 8th Asia Cup final face-off. But there is weather around throughout the Sri Lanka leg of the Asia Cup.

India's matches against Pakistan and Nepal were intervened due to rain and one of the clashes against the Men in Green was called off due to inclement weather around. Sri Lanka's recent must-win game against Pakistan was also a rain-curtailed contest where the Lankan lions prevailed in a 42-over thriller. There are chances of rain coming down in the final too. So, what if rain spoils the India vs Sri Lanka final on Sunday?

What happens if rain washes out the India vs Sri Lanka final on Sunday?

If rain kills time in the India vs Sri Lanka final, the organisers will look to get a shortened game to get a winner. The match can be cut short to a 20-over-per-side contest if the heaven gates open up. But if the requisite overs are not completed, the match will get carried forward to the reserve day - Monday, September 18 from the point where it stopped on Sunday.

There is a reserve day kept only for two matches in the entire Asia Cup 2023. The first one was the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four contest and the second one is the final between these two neighbours.

What happens if rain washes the Asia Cup final on Monday, reserve day?

In case the weather does not allow a 20-over per side on either of the two days, India and Sri Lanka will be declared as joint-winners of the Asia Cup 2023. Notably, this will not be the first time these two will share a multi-nation trophy if rain does not permit action. In 2002, India and Sri Lanka were declared joint winners of the Champions Trophy after the weather played a spoilsport.

India's Predicted Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar/Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka's Predicted Playing XI:

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madhushan/Dushan Hemantha, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

