India vs South Africa, 1st Test: Live streaming and broadcast details

The Indian cricket team is all in readiness for the Boxing Day Test against South Africa which gets underway at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday, December 26. India's premier batter, Virat Kohli, has rejoined the team in Centurion and was seen sweating it out in the nets with the rest of the squad ahead of the spectacle.

India have already won a Test series in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle 2023-25 and the two-match series against the Proteas will be their second assignment. The Rohit Sharma-led side is occupying the apex position on the WTC points table with a Points Percentage System or Percentage of Points (PCT) of 66.67. They have played two, won one and have been involved in a drawn Test affair.

Having made it to the finals on both occasions, India have been the most consistent team since the advent of the World Test Championship and will look to maintain the consistency in the ongoing cycle.

The return of senior players like Rohit, Virat and Jasprit Bumrah among others has bolstered the squad and gives the Proteas a major reason to remain cautious of the challenge.

On the other hand, the hosts also welcome back the pace-bowling trio of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Gerald Coetzee into the squad after their sabbatical. The Pace Troika will be a major threat to the Indian batting order and can land a lethal punch.

It's going to be the farewell series for former Proteas skipper Dean Elgar and hence the unit will be motivated to make it special for their Test stalwart.

When will India and South Africa play the 1st Test?

The 1st Test between India and South Africa will get underway on December 26 (Tuesday).

Where will India and South Africa play their 1st Test?

The 1st Test between India and South Africa will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs South Africa 1st Test match?

The 1st Test between India and South Africa will be broadcast live on Star Sports.

Which platform will live stream the India vs South Africa 1st Test?

The 1st Test between India and South Africa will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

