India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: Mayank, Gill give India steady start

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Updates 2nd Test

India 25/0 in 6 overs: India are off to a fluent start. Openers- Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill take on New Zealand's quick with easy in Mumbai. Gill pounces on Jamieson in the opening over and smashes three fours. 25 runs from the last five overs.

India 0/0 in 1 over: Maiden over to start the proceedings. Southee's bowl is swinging well, the turf is offering a good bounce and the ball is carrying nicely to the wicketkeeper, unlike the Kanpur Test.

Mayank and Shubman Gill are at the crease. Mayank is on strike. Southee will open the attack with the ball for New Zealand.

78 overs to be bowled today.

Teams

India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, William Somerville, Ajaz Patel

Just two sessions of play today.

@ 9:48 AM: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the second and final Test against India in Mumbai due to his elbow niggle.

@ 9:30 AM: Big blow for India as Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out of the Mumbai Test.

As per reports, there is a possibility that Kane Williamson won't play today due to his tennis-elbow problem.

@8:32 AM: Team India have arrived at Wankhede Stadium for the second Test against New Zealand.

Preview: Test cricket returns to Wankhede after 2016 as India, New Zealand face off in 2nd Test

The iconic Wankhede Stadium, which has hosted several high-profile matches, including the 2011 ODI World Cup final, will host a Test after almost five years when India take on New Zealand in the second match of the series.

The last Test, which the South Mumbai ground hosted was against England from December 8-12, 2016 against England, which the hosts won by an innings and 36 runs.

Last time, when India played here, skipper Virat Kohli has scored a monumental 235, so come Friday it remains to be seen where the skipper, who had taken a break for the first test, can score another daddy hundred, which has been missing for the past two years.

Squads:

India Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Srikar Bharat, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, William Somerville, Ajaz Patel, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell