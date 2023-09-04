India vs Nepal Live Pallekele Weather updates: Will rain spoil India's second Group game in Asia Cup?India vs Nepal Live Pallekele Weather updates: India's first game in Asia Cup 2023 against Pakistan was washed out due to rain at the Pallekele International Stadium. Rohit Sharma's men face Nepal in their final group game before the Super Four stage unfolds. The Men in Blue will want for the weather to stay away in Pallekele on September 4 as they can get some match practice if they reach the Super Four, which they are favourites to do. Who will benefit if rain plays spoilsport? Follow all the updates on Pallekele Weather.