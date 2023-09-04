Monday, September 04, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. India vs Nepal Live Pallekele Weather updates: Will rain spoil India's second Group game in Asia Cup?
Live now

India vs Nepal Live Pallekele Weather updates: Will rain spoil India's second Group game in Asia Cup?

India vs Nepal Live Pallekele Weather updates: India will face Nepal in their second match of Asia Cup 2023. Their first game against Pakistan was washed out due to rain. Follow for all the live weather updates.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: September 04, 2023 7:37 IST
Pallekele Weather updates
Image Source : GETTY Pallekele Weather updates

India vs Nepal Live Pallekele Weather updates: Will rain spoil India's second Group game in Asia Cup?

India vs Nepal Live Pallekele Weather updates: India's first game in Asia Cup 2023 against Pakistan was washed out due to rain at the Pallekele International Stadium. Rohit Sharma's men face Nepal in their final group game before the Super Four stage unfolds. The Men in Blue will want for the weather to stay away in Pallekele on September 4 as they can get some match practice if they reach the Super Four, which they are favourites to do. Who will benefit if rain plays spoilsport? Follow all the updates on Pallekele Weather.

 

Latest Cricket News

Live updates :India vs Nepal Pallekele Weather updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Sep 04, 2023 7:31 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Yesterday night weather update?

    Honestly, it's not kind. Rain is expected to come down at Pallekele Stadium in India's second match too. When searched yesterday night for the forecast on September 4, there were 70-80% chances of rain in morning and afternoon. 

  • Sep 04, 2023 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Weather, Weather stay away

    Hello and a warm welcome everyone. After facing disappointment due to missing the much-awaited action between India and Pakistan, we head to the India vs Nepal game. But what about the weather? Will we get to play today or not? Stay at this space for all the latest updates on the weather at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News