India vs England U-19 World Cup Final LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG- All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ BCCI File photo of Yash Dhull

India vs England U-19 World Cup Final LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch, Date, Time - All you need to know

England U19 vs India U19

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Final

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

6:30 PM

When is the India U19 vs England U19 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 final?

The India U19 vs England U19 match will take place on Wednesday, February 5 in India.

What is the timing of the India U19 vs England U19 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 Final?

The India U19 vs England U19 match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India U19 vs England U19 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 Final?

The India U19 vs England U19 match will be telecasted live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD.

Where can you live stream the India U19 vs England U19 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 Final?

The India U19 vs England U19 match live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

What are the squads of India and England ahead of ICC U19 World Cup 2022 final?

England U19 Squad

Tom Prest (c), George Bell, Joshua Boyden, Alex Horton, Rehan Ahmed, James Sales, George Thomas, Thomas Aspinwall, Nathan Barnwell, Jacob Bethell, James Coles, William Luxton, James Rew, Fateh Singh, Benjamin CliffBench

India U19 Squad

Yash Dhull (c), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Garv Sangwan, Dinesh Bana, Aaradhya Yadav, Raj Bawa, Vasu Vats, Ravi Kumar

What is the probable playing XIs for India U19 vs England U19 ICC U19 World Cup 2022 final?

India U19

Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Nishant Sindhu (C), Raj Angad Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana(wk), Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar, Aneeshwar Gautam, Vasu Vats.

England U19

George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest (c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton (wk), James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Joshua Boyden

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast Details

In India

Star Sports will telecast the ICC U-19 World Cup. You can watch Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

In Pakistan

In Pakistan, the live telecast will be available on PTV Sports. The live streaming will be available on the PTV app.

In West Indies

In the Caribbean the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches will be available on ESPN Network. The live streaming will be available on the ESPN+ app.

In Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, Gazi TV, T Sports, and BTV will present the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Sri Lanka

Star Sports and Siyatha TV will provide the live telecast of the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Australia

In Australia, Kayo TV and Foxtel Network will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will live stream the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In the United States and Canada

In the United States, Willow TV will present the live telecast of U19 World Cup 2022.

In the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In South Africa

In South Africa, SuperSport will Live telecast the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In MENA Countries

In the middle-east nations, Etisalat and Starzplay will provide the live coverage of U19 World Cup 2022.