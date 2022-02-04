India vs England U-19 World Cup Final LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG- All you need to know

India vs England U-19 World Cup Final LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch, Date, Time - All you need to knowMatch Details
England U19 vs India U19
ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Final
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
6:30 PM
When is the India U19 vs England U19 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 final?
The India U19 vs England U19 match will take place on Wednesday, February 5 in India.
What is the timing of the India U19 vs England U19 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 Final?
The India U19 vs England U19 match will start at 6:30 PM IST.
Which TV channel will broadcast the India U19 vs England U19 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 Final?
The India U19 vs England U19 match will be telecasted live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD.
Where can you live stream the India U19 vs England U19 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 Final?
The India U19 vs England U19 match live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
What are the squads of India and England ahead of ICC U19 World Cup 2022 final?
England U19 Squad
Tom Prest (c), George Bell, Joshua Boyden, Alex Horton, Rehan Ahmed, James Sales, George Thomas, Thomas Aspinwall, Nathan Barnwell, Jacob Bethell, James Coles, William Luxton, James Rew, Fateh Singh, Benjamin CliffBench
India U19 Squad
Yash Dhull (c), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Garv Sangwan, Dinesh Bana, Aaradhya Yadav, Raj Bawa, Vasu Vats, Ravi Kumar
What is the probable playing XIs for India U19 vs England U19 ICC U19 World Cup 2022 final?
India U19
Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Nishant Sindhu (C), Raj Angad Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana(wk), Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar, Aneeshwar Gautam, Vasu Vats.
England U19
George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest (c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton (wk), James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Joshua Boyden
ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast Details
In India
Star Sports will telecast the ICC U-19 World Cup. You can watch Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
In Pakistan
In Pakistan, the live telecast will be available on PTV Sports. The live streaming will be available on the PTV app.
In West Indies
In the Caribbean the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches will be available on ESPN Network. The live streaming will be available on the ESPN+ app.
In Bangladesh
In Bangladesh, Gazi TV, T Sports, and BTV will present the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.
In Sri Lanka
Star Sports and Siyatha TV will provide the live telecast of the U-19 World Cup 2022.
In Australia
In Australia, Kayo TV and Foxtel Network will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.
In New Zealand
In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will live stream the U-19 World Cup 2022.
In the United States and Canada
In the United States, Willow TV will present the live telecast of U19 World Cup 2022.
In the United Kingdom
In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.
In South Africa
In South Africa, SuperSport will Live telecast the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.
In MENA Countries
In the middle-east nations, Etisalat and Starzplay will provide the live coverage of U19 World Cup 2022.