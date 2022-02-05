LIVE India vs England in U19 World Cup 2022 final Live Cricket Score IND U19 vs ENG U19 from Antigua

Saturday, February 05, 2022
     
India U19 vs England U19 LIVE Score, ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Final: Get the Live Cricket Scores, Latest Scorecard, Commentary, Highlights and Latest News from India U19 vs England U19 in the ICC Under-19 World Cup Final at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
Antigua Updated on: February 05, 2022 16:15 IST
India captain Yash Dhull and England captain Tom Prest pose in front of ICC U19 World Cup 2022 troph
Image Source : TWITTER/ @CRICKETWORLDCUP

India captain Yash Dhull and England captain Tom Prest pose in front of ICC U19 World Cup 2022 trophy ahead of final. 

Match Details 

England U19 vs India U19

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Final
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
6:30 PM

Also Read: U19 World Cup 2022: Top 5 India U19 stars to watch out for in final against England

Yash Dhull (Captain) 
Shaik Rasheed (Vice-captain)
Vicky Ostwal
Angkrish Raghuvanshi
Harnoor Singh

Also Read: ICC U19 World Cup 2022: From battling Covid-19 to remaining unbeaten - India U19's road to final

India vs South Africa - Vicky Ostwal spins India to victory

India vs Ireland - Harnoor Singh powers India to 174-run win

India vs Uganda - Record-breaking century by Raj Bawa helps India register 326-run win

India vs Bangladesh - Ravi Kumar shines as India beat Bangladesh to enter semifinal

India vs Australia - Yash Dhull plays captain's knock to guide India to final

IND-U19 vs ENG-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

James Rew, Yash Dhull, William Luxton, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (vc), Tom Prest (c), Jacob Bethell, Nishant Sindhu, Ravi Kumar, Joshua Boyden, Vicky Ostwal

When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Final - All you need to know

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast Details

In India
Star Sports will telecast the ICC U-19 World Cup. You can watch Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

In Pakistan
In Pakistan, the live telecast will be available on PTV Sports. The live streaming will be available on the PTV app.

In West Indies
In the Caribbean the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches will be available on ESPN Network. The live streaming will be available on the ESPN+ app.

In Bangladesh
In Bangladesh, Gazi TV, T Sports, and BTV will present the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Sri Lanka
Star Sports and Siyatha TV will provide the live telecast of the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Australia
In Australia, Kayo TV and Foxtel Network will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In New Zealand
In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will live stream the U-19 World Cup 2022. 

In the United States and Canada
In the United States, Willow TV will present the live telecast of U19 World Cup 2022.

In the United Kingdom
In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In South Africa
In South Africa, SuperSport will Live telecast the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In MENA Countries
In the middle-east nations, Etisalat and Starzplay will provide the live coverage of U19 World Cup 2022.

Most successful team in the history of U19 WC for a reason. 

England U19 will be playing their first final since 1998. 

Throwback!

Boys in Blue giving the finishing touches ahead of the summit clash!

