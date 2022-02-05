LIVE India vs England in U19 World Cup 2022 final Live Cricket Score IND U19 vs ENG U19 from Antigua

LIVE India vs England in U 19 World Cup 2022 final Live Cricket Score IND U19 vs ENG U19 Latest Updates from AntiguaMatch Details
England U19 vs India U19
ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Final
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
6:30 PM
Yash Dhull (Captain)
Shaik Rasheed (Vice-captain)
Vicky Ostwal
Angkrish Raghuvanshi
Harnoor Singh
India vs South Africa - Vicky Ostwal spins India to victory
India vs Ireland - Harnoor Singh powers India to 174-run win
India vs Uganda - Record-breaking century by Raj Bawa helps India register 326-run win
India vs Bangladesh - Ravi Kumar shines as India beat Bangladesh to enter semifinal
India vs Australia - Yash Dhull plays captain's knock to guide India to final
When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Final - All you need to know
ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast Details
In India
Star Sports will telecast the ICC U-19 World Cup. You can watch Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
In Pakistan
In Pakistan, the live telecast will be available on PTV Sports. The live streaming will be available on the PTV app.
In West Indies
In the Caribbean the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches will be available on ESPN Network. The live streaming will be available on the ESPN+ app.
In Bangladesh
In Bangladesh, Gazi TV, T Sports, and BTV will present the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.
In Sri Lanka
Star Sports and Siyatha TV will provide the live telecast of the U-19 World Cup 2022.
In Australia
In Australia, Kayo TV and Foxtel Network will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.
In New Zealand
In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will live stream the U-19 World Cup 2022.
In the United States and Canada
In the United States, Willow TV will present the live telecast of U19 World Cup 2022.
In the United Kingdom
In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.
In South Africa
In South Africa, SuperSport will Live telecast the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.
In MENA Countries
In the middle-east nations, Etisalat and Starzplay will provide the live coverage of U19 World Cup 2022.
