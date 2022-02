LIVE India vs England in U19 World Cup 2022 final Live Cricket Score IND U19 vs ENG U19 from Antigua

India captain Yash Dhull and England captain Tom Prest pose in front of ICC U19 World Cup 2022 trophy ahead of final.

England U19 vs India U19

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Final

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

6:30 PM

Yash Dhull (Captain)

Shaik Rasheed (Vice-captain)

Vicky Ostwal

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Harnoor Singh

India vs South Africa - Vicky Ostwal spins India to victory

India vs Ireland - Harnoor Singh powers India to 174-run win

India vs Uganda - Record-breaking century by Raj Bawa helps India register 326-run win

India vs Bangladesh - Ravi Kumar shines as India beat Bangladesh to enter semifinal

India vs Australia - Yash Dhull plays captain's knock to guide India to final

James Rew, Yash Dhull, William Luxton, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (vc), Tom Prest (c), Jacob Bethell, Nishant Sindhu, Ravi Kumar, Joshua Boyden, Vicky Ostwal

