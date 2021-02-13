IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Axar Patel makes Test debut, receives cap from Virat Kohli

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Spinner Axar Patel will make his Test debut in the second game of the four-match series against England in Chennai.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel will become India's 302nd Test cricketer, making his debut against England in the second Test match in Chennai. Patel received his maiden Test cap from captain Virat Kohli.

Patel was in line to make his debut in the 1st Test, but suffered from an injury on the eve of the game. Shahbaz Nadeem replaced Patel in the lineup for the game.

The Gujarat spinner has represented India in 38 ODIs and 11 T20Is, making his last international appearance three years ago against South Africa in the shortest format of the game.

With the absence of first-choice spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel has been brought in as a replacement for the Test series. Earlier this week, Jadeja was ruled out of the rest of the series with an injury.

Patel has made 39 First-class appearances, taking 139 wickets while scoring 1,665 runs at an average of 35.42. Patel represents Gujarat in the Indian domestic circuit.

India faced a 227-run defeat in the opening Test of the series in Chennai, and will aim to make a strong comeback to keep their hopes alive for qualification to the final of the World Test Championship.