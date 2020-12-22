AUS vs IND: Ashwin 'got the better of me', I didn't play as well as I would have liked: Steve Smith

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Smith acknowledged Ashwin's impressive setup for the batsman during an interaction with reporters ahead of the second Test in Melbourne.

Ravichandran Ashwin got the better of Australia's star batsman Steve Smith during the Pink Ball Test in Adelaide. Ashwin dismissed Smith on 1 in the first innings, as he forced an outside-edge off Smith for a catch in the firsts slip.

Smith also acknowledged Ashwin's impressive setup for the batsman during an interaction with reporters ahead of the second Test in Melbourne. Smith said that he hopes to learn from his mistake in the second Test, which begins from December 26.

“No (when asked about if his dismissal was a case of preparing too hard for the pace battery of India), I just knicked one that didn’t spin, unfortunately, that happens sometimes. I thought it was pretty well bowled, to be honest. The two balls prior spun a bit and got a bit grip of the wicket and the next one was kind of sidespin which skidded off. I didn’t play as well as I would have liked. It was some decent bowling,” Smith told reporters, as quoted by ANI.



“Playing in Australia and playing in India is a bit different, the ball doesn’t spin as much as it spins in India. He is a good bowler, he has played a lot of cricket now. He is a world-class performer.

“I know he got the better of me the other day, hopefully, I will learn something and move forward. And play him a little bit better in the next game,” Smith added.

“He tried to bowl from round the wicket and skid it on. It was a good piece of bowling. Part of playing anywhere is adapting.

“I too couldn’t bat the same against spinners in India as I do here. You gotta adapt, spinners that do well here are generally who get over the top,” he signed off.

Australia defeated India by 8 wickets in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the series.