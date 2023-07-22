Virat Kohli meets Joshua Da Silva's mother, embraces her in a heartwarming moment - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB (VIMAL KUMAR) Virat Kohli met Joshua Da Silva's mother after the end of the second day's play

India's batting maestro and former skipper Virat Kohli is winning hearts on and off the field during the West Indies series. Kohli, who smashed his 29th Test century in the second and final match of the series against the West Indies in Port of Spain, Trinidad broke a few records to finally achieve a three-figure mark in an away game after five years. After notching up the milestone in his 500th Test, Kohli won his opponent, Joshua Da Silva's mother's heart after the end of the second day's play.

Da Silva had chirped from behind the stumps when Kohli was batting that his mother had come to see the match and that she has come to watch the Indian batter rather than his son. "My mom told me on the phone that she’s coming to see Virat and not me. That's literally what my mom said. I couldn’t believe it. I don't blame her to be honest. She's right up there watching," Da Silva was caught saying on the stump mic.

As soon as Kohli came outside the ground, before boarding the bus Da Silva's mother was waiting for him. In a video shared by journalist Vimal Kumar, Kohli met the West Indies wicket-keeper's mother and embraced her in a heartwarming moment. Da Silva himself clicked the picture of her mother and Kohli.

Later in the video Da Silva's mother heaped praise on Kohli and hoped that her son would be able to emulate one of the modern greats. "I told Joshua that I was coming to this game just to see Virat Kohli and not him because I see him every day. That was the first time I met Virat Kohli and he was wonderful as he is - a beautiful, blessed human being. He is so talented and I hope my son emulates him,” she said.

Kohli's 121 helped India score 438 runs in the first innings before West Indies fought back with a dogged response ending the day on 86/1. They may still be behind by 352 runs, however, given how they played in the first Test, it's a mighty recovery.

