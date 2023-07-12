IND vs WI: Can Virat Kohli break the overseas jinx finally after 5 years?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Virat Kohli

Team India is set to get into action with the Test series against West Indies from July 12. Every time the Indian team takes the field, former skipper Virat Kohli hogs the limelight thanks to his exceptional batting skills and stardom. However, Kohli has not been the same in terms of his form with the bat in the last couple of years especially in Tests. He averages less than 30 in Tests since 2020 and has only one century to show that came in Ahmedabad earlier this year against Australia.

He has scored a century in ODIs, T20Is and even in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but in Tests, Kohli has been found wanting in challenging conditions. His average has dipped below 50 and when it comes to centuries, he last reached the three-figure mark before this year in November 2019 against Bangladesh. Perhaps, Kohli's last Test century away from home came in December 2018 in Perth against Australia. He smacked an unbeaten 254 in Pune against South Africa in October 2019.

But once the year 2020 started, Kohli's struggle began especially in red-ball cricket and more so, away from home. Having said that, he has a decent record against West Indies having amassed 822 runs at an average of 43.26 in 14 Test matches and 19 innings. Moreover, he has also scored a double century in West Indies and will be looking to repeat his heroics yet again on his tour.

Overall, Kohli has 8479 runs to show in 109 Test matches (185 innings) with 28 centuries and as many half-centuries to his name at an average of close to 49. Also, he has a chance to take his average to 50 if he scores 200 or more runs in the first Test.

