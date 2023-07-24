IND vs WI: Ravi Ashwin helps India make inroads after their blistering outing with bat on Day 4

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ravi Ashwin

IND vs WI: Ravichandran Ashwin helped India make inroads into the West Indies batting line-up after a blistering outing with the bat on Day 4 of the second Test in Trinidad. The Men in Blue set a daunting target of 365 on the back of blistering knocks from their batters. Ashwin then took two wickets in the final session as the hosts ended the day at 76/2, needing 289 more to win.

It was a day where the game progressed way faster than it did on the previous days. Mohammed Siraj helped India clean up West Indies' middle and lower order with a breathtaking fifer. The Men in Blue bowled the hosts out in 7.4 overs with Siraj taking his career-best haul in Tests. Windies were bowled out for 255 in the first innings before the carnage began.

Indian openers began carnage in the second innings

Looking for a result and not for a draw, Indian openers were off the blocks in a hurry with both Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal going all guns blazing. The openers brought India's fastest fifty stand and then shattered the world record of the quickest first hundred in Tests. Sharma made 57 from 44 balls, whereas Jaiswal got 38 from 30. Rain also came down in the first session and Lunch was taken early.

Before the break, Sharma went back to the hut and after lunch, Jaiswal got out early. The rain came in the second session too. Wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan was promoted to No.4 and he got a quick-fire fifty from 33 balls helping India set a 365-run stand.

Ashwin keep India going

The off-spinner Ashwin got India going in the final innings. He got the first two wickets in the form of captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Kirk McKenzie when Windies were at 44. The other opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Jermaine Blackwood kept the Indians at bay thereafter, helping Windies go home 76/2 with 289 more to win

