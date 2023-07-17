India vs West Indies rivalry set to mark historic milestone, not even IND vs PAK comes close

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @BCCI Rohit Sharma and Kraigg Brathwaite

IND vs WI 2nd Test: India's charge into the World Test Championship cycle three got underway with a thumping win over West Indies in the first Test at Windsor Park in Dominica. Riding on the back of Ravi Ashwin and Yashasvi Jaiswal's brilliant performances, India bagged an inning and 141-run win over the hosts. Now the series goes into the final Test at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

The match will be a historic one between India and the West Indies as it will be their 100th Test match in their rich history. The rivalry dates back to 1948 when the Windies came to India. After 75 years, they will hit a century of Test games at Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Not even IND vs PAK comes close

There are only two teams at the moment against whom India has played more than 100 Tests. The Men in Blue have locked horns against England 131 times and Australia on 107 occasions. Notably, the highly celebrated India vs Pakistan rivalry does not even come close in this tally. The two Asian Giants have faced each other in 59 Tests and their last red-ball game was way back in 2007.

Opponents with whom India have played most in Tests

1 - India vs England: 131 Tests

2 - India vs Australia: 107 Tests

3 - India vs West Indies: 99*

4 - India vs New Zealand: 62 Tests

5 - India vs Pakistan: 59 Tests

India vs West Indies head to head

India and the Windies have played against each other 99 times in Tests. The Windies enjoy the upper hand over the Indians with 30 wins to their name. The Men in Blue have 23 wins to their name after the win in the first Test of the current series. There have been 46 drawn games between the two teams.

The Men in Blue were bolstered big way in the opening Test of the series. With the big win, they also topped the World Test Championship Points table, overtaking the reigning champions Australia. The Men in Blue have played just 1 match in the current cycle and have full 100% to their name.

