IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Will KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah miss? India's predicted playing XI for Sri Lanka clash

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Team India registered a record-breaking 228-run win over Pakistan in its first Super Four match at the Asia Cup 2023. The Men in Blue put up a dominant display in a rain-interrupted clash, which was pushed to a reserve day on Monday. KL Rahul made a thumping return to the team with a terrific knock of 111 runs, while Virat Kohli got to his 47th ODI ton with a 122-run knock.

India have boosted their net run rate in the Super Four stage with this massive win and are on top of the Super Four table. But defending champions Sri Lanka are on a 13-match winning spree in ODIs and will look to upset the Men in Blue.

Will KL, Bumrah rest?

India can look to rest KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah given that India are playing on back-to-back days and the two are coming off injury breaks. While Bumrah did not come into action on the scheduled day of the India vs Pakistan clash on Sunday, Rahul batted for a few overs. Both bent their backs on Monday and another action on Tuesday can be sooner.

Also, India might look to try the likes of Mohammed Shami and Suryakumar Yadav if not Shreyas Iyer, whose fitness update is not clear. Iyer missed the Pakistan clash and Rahul was drafted at the 11th hour.

The top order shall consist of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, while Suryakumar Yadav can come in place of Rahul. Ishan Kishan shall get a game with Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja two all-rounder certainites. Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur shall take the other spots, while Shami can find a place in place of Bumrah.

India's Probable Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul/Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami/Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Sira

