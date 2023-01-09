Monday, January 09, 2023
     
IND vs SL 1st ODI: Jasprit Bumrah might miss out on entire series | Report

IND vs SL 1st ODI: Jasprit Bumrah was recently added to the Indian squad for the ODI series.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Published on: January 09, 2023 13:35 IST
Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss ODI series
Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss ODI series

IND vs SL 1st ODI: India's talismanic star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is reportedly all set to miss the ODI series against Sri Lanka starting on Tuesday, January 10. The Indian pacer was included in the Indian team after a long injury hiatus but due to crucial assignments coming ahead, Bumrah is likely to sit out from the three one-dayers.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, BCCI sources have informed that a call to rest Bumrah has been taken to not rush him into the International scene quickly. The report adds that the recommendation to sit Bumrah came from the National Cricket Academy.

More to follow...

