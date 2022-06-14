IND vs SA 3rd T20I series: India on brink of breaking this long streak, Know all details

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI India vs South Africa are set to play 3rd T20I on Tuesday, June 14

India is set to play the third T20 international match of the five-match series against South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.The Rishabh Pant-led team will want to win the game in order to keep the series alive after losing two successive matches.

With India failing to deliver on both batting and bowling fronts, they will be under pressure in the must-win match.

If the hosts lose the upcoming match, they will break a 40-month-long streak.

Team India has not lost a single T20I series on home soil since 2019. The last time men in blue failed to win a series in the shortest format was 40 months ago in February 2019 when Australia beat India by 2-0.

Since then India played 8 T20 international series at home out of which the hosts emerged victorious 7 times and 1 series ended in a draw. India had registered a clean sweep against New Zealand, West Indies, and Sri Lanka.

After their last victory, the Proteas have won back-to-back seven matches in all formats against India. Interestingly, Rohit Sharma didn't lead the team in all these games.

Upcoming matches

Visakhapatnam -14th June

Rajkot - 17th June

Bengaluru - 19th June

Full squads

India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen and Marco Jansen