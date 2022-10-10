IND vs SA, 3rd ODI: Pitch report to records, here's everything about Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs SA, 3rd ODI - Pitch Report & Records

With the series on the line, India and South Africa are all set to battle it out in the 3rd and final ODI. South Africa won the first ODI by 9 runs, and the Men in Blue came storming back to win the 2nd game by 7 wickets. The series is beautifully poised at 1-1, and it the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi that will witness the mouth-watering series decider.

Pitch Report - IND vs SA, 3rd ODI

Before we get into all the action, here's everything you should know about the venue of the 3rd ODI.

Historically the Delhi pitch has been slow, and the ball keeps low. It is a good batting surface but also has help in it for the slower bowlers as the ball tends to grip and turn for the spinners.

Expect scores on the lower side of 280, but as we have seen in the IPL a couple of times, the pitch can be an absolute belter. Also, in the last couple of years, the pitch has changed its nature and has become more kind to batters.

Will Toss Matter?

A total of 26 matches have been played at this venue. 12 matches have been won by batting first, and 13 have been won by the team chasing. The toss won't really matter much, but the skipper winning the toss would want to have a target in mind.

Significant Records

Sachin Tendulkar has scored the most number of ODI runs at this venue - 300. Ricky Ponting has the highest score of 145 here, and for India, it is the master blaster again with the highest score of 137.

Basic Stats

Total matches: 26

Matches won batting first: 12

Matches won bowling first: 13

Average Stats

Average 1st Inns scores: 230

Average 2nd Inns scores: 208

Score Stats

Highest total recorded: 330/8 by WI vs NED

Lowest total recorded: 112/10 by INDW vs ENGW

Highest score chased: 281/4 by IND vs SL

Lowest score defended: 167/10 by IND vs PAK

