IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Fan spends whopping 23k for selfie with Virat Kohli as he goes viral ahead of SA clash

India will play South Africa on Sunday in second T20I in Guwahati

Virat Kohli will try to become the highest scorer in T20I cricket on Sunday

A Virat Kohli fan has spent a whopping INR 23000 to get a selfie with the former India captain as he went viral on the internet ahead of the second T20I between India and South Africa. A fan named Rahul Rai booked a hotel room in the Guwahati hotel to come to close to the Indian team. His wish came true as he got a selfie with Virat Kohli, having earlier failed in his attempt to get close to the veteran Indian star.

Rahul tried to get close to the Indian team a day earlier but failed in his attempt as barricades stopped him from getting any closer. So to get the job done he booked a room in the seven-star hotel in Guwahati to get a closer snap of the Indian team and succeeded. However, the room he booked came at an upper cost of INR 23000 per day.

Rahul however would make the most of his opportunity to get a selfie with Virat. The former India captain has recently returned to form and scored a hundred against Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022. He also scored a fifty against Australia in the three-match home series that India won 2-1.

The second match of the three-match T20I series between India and South Africa is scheduled to be played on Sunday. The game will begin at 7:30 PM and will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

The last match will be played on October 4 in Indore. Both teams will then play a three-match ODI series beginning on 6th October.

After the series, the men in blue and the Proteas will leave for the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia next month. Both the teams will want to clinch the series to strengthen their morale before the World Cup.

