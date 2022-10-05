IND vs SA, 1st ODI: Pitch report to records - Here's all about Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India vs South Africa: Pitch Report and Records

India and South Africa are all set to face each other in the 1st ODI at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Thursday.

While the men in blue will look to be ruthless after putting an end to the three-match T20I series with victory by 2-1, the Proteas, on the other hand, would want to perform way better in order to start on the three-match series on a high note.

Before we deep dive into all the action, here is everything you need to know about the venue

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ekana Cricket Stadium is a decent pitch for the batters who are likely to score more runs after being stable for sometime.The pitch is expected to be in the favour of spinners at a latter stage.

Will Toss Matter?

Only two T20Is have been played at this venue. The team batting first won the game once, and the team chasing won seven times. The team that will win the toss will want to opt to field first.

The Numbers Game - ODIs

Basic Stats

Total matches played: 8

Matches won batting first: 1

Matches won bowling first: 7

Average Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 215

Average 2nd Innings scores: 208

Score Stats

Highest total recorded: 269/3 by SA-W vs IND-W

Lowest total recorded: 157/10 by SA-W vs IND-W

Highest score chased: 269/3 by SA-W vs IND-W

Lowest score defended: 248/5 by IND-W vs SA-W

