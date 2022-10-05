IND vs SA, 1st ODI: Weather report - What role will rain play in India vs South Africa match?

Wednesday, October 05, 2022
     
India vs South Africa, 1st ODI: How will be the weather during match hours? Will rain disrupt the game? Here are all details.

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Published on: October 05, 2022 20:39 IST
Weather Report
Image Source : BCCI Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

The first match of the three-match ODI series between India and South Africa is scheduled to be played on Thursday. The game will begin at 1:30 PM and will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

India won the T20I series by 2-1 and will want to win another series. On the other hand, the Proteas will want to make a comeback. Indian team, which is led by Shikhar Dhawan, will aim to make a statement in the absence of players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, and Ravichandran Ashwin, who are off to Australia for the T20 World Cup.

Here are the all details on the weather forecast:

  • Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is high possibility of rain to interrupt the match. There is more than 50% chance of rain in the beginning of the match with more than 90% of cloud weather throughout the match.

  • How will be the weather during match hours?

The weather at the venue is expected to be extremely humid throughout the match and is predicted to fluctuate around 79% to 86%. Cloud cover is expected to fluctuate in the range of 94% to 99% during match hours. The temperature is predicted to be around 27 degrees throughout the game.

  • What role will the Toss play?

The toss is expected to play a significant role in the match. The team that wins the toss will want to opt bowling considering the weather.

  • What are the full squads?

 

India: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, A ndile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

