IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score: Series decider to get underway at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Hello and Welcome to the T20I series decider between India and New Zealand. The two teams are currently locked at 1-1 after two contrasting contests. The first one was a high-scoring affair, while the second one was filled with spinners bossing the outing. India fell short in the first match and found the edge in the previous outing. It all comes down to this. But wait, all attention will not be only on this contest. The U-19 women's T20 World Cup team will also get felicitated by BCCI and Sachin Tendulkar. So hold your seat and grab some snacks as we take you across this action from Ahmedabad.