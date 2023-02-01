Wednesday, February 01, 2023
     
IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score: Series decider to get underway at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score: The Narendra Modi Stadium is all set to host India and New Zealand in the series decider. India have already defeated New Zealand by a margin of 3-0 in the ODI series and it is now time for them to outplay the Kiwis in the T20I series

Jishu Bhattacharya Written By: Jishu Bhattacharya @bh0592 New Delhi Updated on: February 01, 2023 18:11 IST
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I, Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Santner
Image Source : INDIA TV India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I

IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score: Series decider to get underway at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Team India are ready to take on New Zealand in the 3rd T20I that will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India clinched a thriller in the second T20I that was played in Lucknow. Both the teams have one victory each in their kitty and they will have a go at each other to win the series

Live updates :IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Latest Updates

  • Feb 01, 2023 6:11 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    It's action time in Ahmedabad

    Hello and Welcome to the T20I series decider between India and New Zealand. The two teams are currently locked at 1-1 after two contrasting contests. The first one was a high-scoring affair, while the second one was filled with spinners bossing the outing. India fell short in the first match and found the edge in the previous outing. It all comes down to this. But wait, all attention will not be only on this contest. The U-19 women's T20 World Cup team will also get felicitated by BCCI and Sachin Tendulkar. So hold your seat and grab some snacks as we take you across this action from Ahmedabad.

