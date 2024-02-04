Sunday, February 04, 2024
     
KS Bharat grabs stunning catch to dismiss Ben Duckett, Rohit Sharma goes in ecstasy | WATCH

Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley made a positive start to England's run-chase of 399. Both the openers brought up a fifty-run stand quickly in the fourth innings. However, Ravichandran Ashwin got the breakthrough with KS Bharat taking a brilliant catch.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: February 04, 2024 17:28 IST
KS Bharat, IND vs ENG
Image Source : SCREENGRAB KS Bharat, Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav.

England's hunt for a record 399 commenced on a strong note when the two openers - Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley began the fourth innings in their usual Bazball way on Day 3 of the second Test. While being cautious against Jasprit Bumrah, the two openers took the attack to the other Indian bowlers. But when the hosts were in big need of a wicket, Ravichandran Ashwin put his hand up with some stunning effort from wicket-keeper KS Bharat.

England cruised their way to 50 and were looking to stay unhindered by the end of the day. But Ashwin inflicted a major blow to those hopes. The Indian veteran Ashwin, who is inches away from 500 Test wickets, removed Ben Duckett. The off-spinner bowled angled one across the left-hander from round the wicket. He got the ball bouncing a bit more to hit the edge of his bat and then lobbed up after hitting the pad. Bharat charged from his spot behind the stumps, ran a little and made a brilliant dive to complete the catch.

The Indian camp was relieved with the wicket. Indian captain Rohit Sharma was also in ecstasy as the players celebrated the much-needed wicket.

Watch the Video here:

India's Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Srikar Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar

England's Playing XI:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson

