IND vs BAN ODI Series History | From most runs, 100s, wickets to best strike rate - Here's every major record

India and Bangladesh will start their 3-match ODI series on December 4, Sunday. Before we deep dive into all the action, here are all the major records that were made in the history of India vs Bangladesh ODI games.

From most 100s, and wickets to the best strike rate and bowling figures, below is your one-stop solution for every major record. Take a look.

Most 100s

Virat Kohli: 3

Rohit Sharma: 3

Gautam Gambhir: 2

Alok Kapali: 1

Navjot Singh Sidhu: 1

Most Runs

Virat Kohli: 680

Rohit Sharma: 660

Mushfiqur Rahim: 628

Tamim Iqbal: 596

Gautam Gambhir: 592

Most Wickets

Most Sixes

Rohit Sharma: 19

Ganguly: 16

Mashrafe Mortaza: 15

Yuvraj Singh: 13

Mushfiqur Rahim: 13

Best Strike Rate

Sehwag: 124

Raina: 109

Yuvraj Singh: 100

Virat Kohli: 99

Rohit Sharma: 93

Best Bowling Figures

Stuart Binny: 6/4

Srinath: 5/23

Taskin Ahmed: 5/28

Mustafizur Rahman: 6/43

Mustafizur Rahma: 5/50

Highest Totals

India: 370/4

India: 348/5

India: 317/6

India: 314/9

Bangladesh: 307

Head To Head

Total Matches: 37

India: 30

Bangladesh: 5

No Result: 2

The first and second ODI will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. The team will then move on to Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram for the third one-day and the first Test before returning to Dhaka for the 2nd and final Test Match on December 22.

Full Squads For The ODI Series

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Litton Kumer Das, Anamul Hague Bijoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir All Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmud Ullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shoriful Islam

