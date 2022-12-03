IND vs BAN ODI Series History | From most runs, 100s, wickets to best strike rate - Here's every major record

India and Bangladesh will start their 3-match ODI series on December 4, Sunday. Before we deep dive into all the action, here are all the major records that were made in the history of India vs Bangladesh ODI games.
From most 100s, and wickets to the best strike rate and bowling figures, below is your one-stop solution for every major record. Take a look.
Most 100s
- Virat Kohli: 3
- Rohit Sharma: 3
- Gautam Gambhir: 2
- Alok Kapali: 1
- Navjot Singh Sidhu: 1
Most Runs
- Virat Kohli: 680
- Rohit Sharma: 660
- Mushfiqur Rahim: 628
- Tamim Iqbal: 596
- Gautam Gambhir: 592
Most Wickets
- Mashrafe Mortaza: 23
- Mustafizur Rahman: 20
- Shakib Al Hasan: 19
- Mohammad Rafique: 19
- Ajit Agarkar: 16
Most Sixes
- Rohit Sharma: 19
- Ganguly: 16
- Mashrafe Mortaza: 15
- Yuvraj Singh: 13
- Mushfiqur Rahim: 13
Best Strike Rate
- Sehwag: 124
- Raina: 109
- Yuvraj Singh: 100
- Virat Kohli: 99
- Rohit Sharma: 93
Best Bowling Figures
- Stuart Binny: 6/4
- Srinath: 5/23
- Taskin Ahmed: 5/28
- Mustafizur Rahman: 6/43
- Mustafizur Rahma: 5/50
Highest Totals
- India: 370/4
- India: 348/5
- India: 317/6
- India: 314/9
- Bangladesh: 307
Head To Head
- Total Matches: 37
- India: 30
- Bangladesh: 5
- No Result: 2
The first and second ODI will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. The team will then move on to Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram for the third one-day and the first Test before returning to Dhaka for the 2nd and final Test Match on December 22.
Also Read: Here's looking at Virat Kohli's unbelievable ODI batting record in Bangladesh
IND vs BAN, 1st ODI: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about the venue of the game
Full Squads For The ODI Series
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj
Bangladesh: Litton Kumer Das, Anamul Hague Bijoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir All Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmud Ullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shoriful Islam