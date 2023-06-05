WTC Final 2023: Steve Smith names big threats for Australia ahead of IND vs AUS Final

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australian and Indian players

WTC Final 2023: Steve Smith is wary of the threats India possess as his team Australia gear up to face Rohit Sharma's men in the final of the World Test Championship 2023. India and Australia will be up against each other in an ICC final for the first time since 2003. Australia, who are a dominant force in world cricket, are yet to crown the Test championship as they are featuring in their first-ever final. Meanwhile, former Aussie captain Steve Smith has named big threats from the Indian team that Pat Cummins' side need to be wary of.

Smith said that India have quality bowling attacks and their two seamers - Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami are the main guys for the Men in Blue. “I think they've got a good mix obviously of quality seam bowlers. Shami and Siraj, probably their two main guys who have really good skills and I think the Dukes ball suits them nicely," Smith said.

“And then obviously their spinners as well, who bowled really well in all conditions. So, I think they're a good attack and yeah, we're going to have to play well against them this week,” he added.

The modern Aussie great was also asked whether he has the same feeling going into the Test final as he had earlier in the ODI and T20I finals. To which he said, "I haven't thought too much about it in that aspect. It's obviously been a good couple of years of Test cricket and to play in a final of the World Test Championship is pretty special."

“But yeah, I don't know, until we sort of go out there and get started, I don't know how it'll feel. But it's been a good build-up the last few days. We've had some good days training down in Beckenham and we get to have a hit at the Oval today and tomorrow,” he added.

The Oval will be hosting a Test match for the first time in June ever in its history. There was grass over the track on Monday, but it is expected to be trimmed for the game. Smith also opened up about the pitch of the venue. “Yeah, I haven't had a look at the surface yet, so I probably can't say too much, but you're right, usually back into the summer it's a bit drier. Some spin can come into play, particularly as the game goes on. So, yeah, we'll wait and see what the surface looks like,” said Smith.

