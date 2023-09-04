IND vs AUS: Star Australia all-rounder is looking to skip ODI series against India to focus on World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australian players during T20 World Cup in November 2022

Australia's star batting all-rounder Glenn Maxwell hinted at skipping the upcoming ODI series against India to remain fit for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Australia start their preparations for the mega event in India with eight ODI matches lined up in September, including three against India starting on September 22.

Maxwell hasn't played any international cricket since Australia's tour to India in September 2022. He returned to action in the recent T20Is against South Africa but was ruled out after complaining of soreness in his injured ankle. Australia next face South Africa in five ODIs and that will be too much of a workload for the all-rounder upon his return to action.

The 24-year-old big-hitter is not sure about his plans for the India series and hinted at needing rest to remain fit for the ICC World Cup in October-November.

"I still want to play some part of that India series," Maxwell was quoted saying by ESPNCricinfo. "But I'm not feeling any pressure on it. The selectors and the staff have been brilliant with me as well. They don't want to put too much pressure on me to sort of set that date because they know they've got a bit of extra time before the World Cup. So instead of rushing it and probably putting myself a week or two behind, being able to give myself extra time and make sure we get through the whole tournament.

"We've probably just got to be a bit smarter going forward. Making sure that my preparation is a bit more managed, I think leading into a flight like that. I'm already back in the gym, so I'll probably get back into full training probably this week, so it won't be a long turnaround. It's just knowing that I'm not over the hurdle of the original injury yet."

Australia's preliminary ICC World Cup 2023 squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Latest Cricket News