Sunday, June 11, 2023
     
  IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 5: India dream of magic with Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane standing tall
IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 5: India dream of magic with Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane standing tall

IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 5: The Indian Cricket Team dream of achieving something huge as they face Australia on the final day of the World Test Championship. Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane begin India's charge to glory as Pat Cummins' troops look to stop them. Follow for Latest Updates.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: June 11, 2023 14:14 IST
IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 5 Live, IND vs AUS Live WTC Final
Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 5

IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 5: India dream of magic with Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane standing tall

IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 5: The Indians dream of a magic being unfolded at The Oval on final day of World Test Championship. With 280 more required and India's experienced batters Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane out in the middle, the fans keep their energy levels to peak and fingers crossed. The duo resume proceedings from 164/3 after Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Cheteshwar Pujara departed on Day 4.

