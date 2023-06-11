IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 5: India dream of magic with Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane standing tall

IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 5: India dream of magic with Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane standing tallIND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 5: The Indians dream of a magic being unfolded at The Oval on final day of World Test Championship. With 280 more required and India's experienced batters Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane out in the middle, the fans keep their energy levels to peak and fingers crossed. The duo resume proceedings from 164/3 after Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Cheteshwar Pujara departed on Day 4.