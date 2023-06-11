Live now IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 5: India dream of magic with Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane standing tall IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 5: The Indian Cricket Team dream of achieving something huge as they face Australia on the final day of the World Test Championship. Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane begin India's charge to glory as Pat Cummins' troops look to stop them. Follow for Latest Updates.