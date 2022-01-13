ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming West Indies U19 vs Australia U19: How and Where to Watch WI vs AUS

Follow us on Image Source : ICC VIA GETTY IMAGES File photo of Australia captain Cooper Connolly (in yellow)

The 2022 ICC Under-19 World Cup will be held in the West Indies between January 14-5 February with 16 teams taking part in the mega event. In what will be the 14th edition of the U-19 Cricket World Cup. The tournament comprises 48 ODIs and will be played in Antigua, Guyana, Saint Kitts and Trinidad with Antigua hosting the final.

Match Details

West Indies U19 vs Australia U19

1st Match, Group D

Providence Stadium, Guyana

6:30 PM

Star Sports will Live Telecast the ICC U19 ODI World Cup in India. You can watch the Live Streaming of matches on Disney+ Hotstar

West Indies

Ackeem Auguste (c), Giovonte Depeiza (VC), Onaje Amory, Rivaldo Clarke, Jordan Johnson, Johann Layne, Anderson Mahase Matthew Nandu, Teddy Bishop, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, Jaden Carmichael, McKenny Clarke, Shaqkere Parris, Isai Thorne, Shiva Sankar

Australia

Cooper Connolly (c), Campbell Kellaway, Corey Miller, Jack Nisbet, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Harkirat Bajwa, Aidan Cahill, Joshua Garner, Isaac Higgins, Jackson Sinfield, William Salzmann, Lachlan Shaw, Tobias Snell, Tom Whitney, Teague Wyllie