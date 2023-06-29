I was surprised: Sourav Ganguly questions selectors over Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran snub

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly is the latest to share his opinion on India's Test team selection for the upcoming West Indies tour on Thursday, June 29. The selectors and management made some big and surprising changes to the Indian squad for a multi-format series against West Indies starting on July 12.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad were added to India's Test squad for the first time after a string of impressive performances in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League 2023. Ganguly justified Yashasvi's selection in the team but also questioned the absence of Sarfaraz Khan and Abhimanyu Easwaran.

Sarfaraz's absence has drawn strong criticism toward selectors from the Indian fans and former cricketers. Ganguly revealed that he was surprised at the selector's decision to ignore Sarfaraz for the West Indies tour. The former captain highlighted Sarfaraz and Easwaran's numbers across domestic tournaments and said that both batters will get an opportunity in the future.

"Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored tons of runs in the Ranji Trophy, Irani Trophy, and Duleep Trophy, and I think that's why he is in the squad. I feel for Sarfaraz Khan and I think at some stage he should get an opportunity for the amount of runs that he has scored in the past three years and it's the same thing for Abhimanyu Easwaran. He also has scored tons of runs in the last five-six years. I am surprised that both of them have been omitted but they would get an opportunity in the future. But Yashasvi Jaiswal I think is a good selection," Sourav Ganguly said to PTI.

As expected, the selectors dropped Cheteshwar Pujara from the Test team after the veteran's failure to make an impact in the World Test Championship final 2023 and Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. India will play two Test matches against West Indies starting on July 12 and then turn the focus toward white-ball cricket.

