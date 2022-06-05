Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ranji Trophy will be played from 6th June

Ranji Trophy 2022: Here's all you need to know - Knockout Schedule, live streaming details, time, dates, venue

Ranji Trophy tournament this year was scheduled to be conducted in two phases, the league stage matches were played in February and the knockouts will be played from 6th June, Monday.

Know all details:

Teams that made it to the quarterfinal

Where will the matches take place?

While Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Karnataka, Mumbai, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh directly qualified for the quarterfinals from the league stage, Jharkhand earned its place in the last eight after a pre-quarterfinal victory over Nagaland.

The matches are set to be played at Just Cricket Academy Ground (Bengaluru), KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur, KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur, KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur with the final to be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will the Ranjhi Trophy matches start?

All the matches will start at 9:30 AM IST.

Where can you watch the matches on TV?

All the matches will be telecasted across the Star Sports Network

Live streaming of the matches available on Hotstar.

What are the dates?

Quarterfinal - All matches June 6-10

- All matches June 6-10 Semifinal - All matches June 14-18

- All matches June 14-18 Final - June 22-26

Schedule:

Quarterfinal schedule

Quarterfinal 1 - Bengal vs Jharkhand at Just Cricket Academy, Bengaluru

Quarterfinal 2 - Mumbai vs Uttarkhand at KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur

Quarterfinal 3 - Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh at KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur

Quarterfinal 4 - Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh at KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur

Semifinal schedule

Semifinal 1: Quarterfinal 1 Winner vs Quarterfinal Winner at KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur

Semifinal 2: Quarterfinal 2 Winner vs Quarterfinal 3 Winner at Just Cricket Academy Ground, Bengaluru

Final Schedule

Semifinal 1 Winner vs Semifinal 2 Winner at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Weather forecast

Bengaluru has witnessed rainfall over the last few weeks, and more showers are expected during the tournament.