Ranji Trophy 2022: Here's all you need to know - Knockout Schedule, live streaming details, time, dates, venue
Know all details:
Teams that made it to the quarterfinalWhile Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Karnataka, Mumbai, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh directly qualified for the quarterfinals from the league stage, Jharkhand earned its place in the last eight after a pre-quarterfinal victory over Nagaland.
Where will the matches take place?
The matches are set to be played at Just Cricket Academy Ground (Bengaluru), KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur, KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur, KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur with the final to be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
What time will the Ranjhi Trophy matches start?
Where can you watch the matches on TV?
What are the dates?
- Quarterfinal - All matches June 6-10
- Semifinal - All matches June 14-18
- Final - June 22-26
Schedule:
Quarterfinal schedule
Final Schedule
Weather forecast
- Probability of rain on 5th June - 68% (day), 84% (night)
- Probability of rain on 6th June - 67% (day), 77% (night)
- Probability of rain on 7th June - 40% (day), 66% (night)
- Probability of rain on 8th June - 70% (day), 68% (night)
- Probability of rain on 9th June - <25% (day), 25% (night)
- Probability of rain on 10th June - 40% (day), 25% (night)