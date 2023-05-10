IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans to wear Lavender jersey in match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, know why?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Team Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans are set to play Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 15, Monday in a high-voltage game. This will be GT's last league match at their home ground, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Hardik Pandya-led squad will wear lavender-coloured jerseys during the game, here's why.

The initiative aims to support the fight against cancer and highlight the critical issue. "The choice of lavender, a colour symbolising all types of cancer, serves as a powerful reminder of the many lives affected by this devastating disease," a release said.

"By wearing lavender jerseys, GT aim to raise awareness about the importance of early detection and prevention, emphasising the crucial role that lifestyle changes can play in combating cancer," it added.

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya said, "Cancer is a battle fought by millions in India and across the globe, and as a team, we feel responsible towards raising awareness about this deadly disease.

"Wearing lavender jerseys is our way of showing solidarity with cancer patients, survivors, and their families. We hope our actions will inspire others to take preventive measures and support those who are fighting this battle."

Currently, cancer ranks as the second most common cause of death in the world. leading to approximately 9.9 million fatalities in 2020. The last decade saw the worldwide incidence of cancer surge by 26 per cent, while cancer-related deaths saw a 21 per cent increase.

In India, there is a one in nine chance of an individual developing cancer during their lifetime. The projected number of new cancer cases in the country for 2022 stood at over 14.16 lakhs, with an anticipated 12.8 per cent rise in cancer incidence by 2025 compared to 2020.

In the points table, GT are currently at the top of the table and just one win away to qualify for the playoffs. On the other hand, SRH are in the 9th position and will want to win all their remaining matches to increase their chances for making it to the playoffs

