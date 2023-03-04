We haven't received any instructions from Indian team management: GCA curators ahead of 4th Test at Ahmedabad

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs AUS 4th Test

India and Australia are set to play the fourth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy beginning on March 9 at Ahmedabad. The Holkar stadium in Indore (venue for 3rd Test) was deemed "poor" in the ICC rating. Following this, the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) is unlikely to risk its reputation by preparing something diabolical. Ahead of the final Test, the GCA curators stated that they haven't received any instructions from the Indian management regarding the pitch.

"We haven't received any instructions from the Indian team management and our local curators are preparing a normal track as we have always done through the season," a state association source told PTI.

"In fact, last Ranji game over here in January, Railways scored 500 plus (508) batting first, and Gujarat, although had innings defeat, scored 200 plus in both innings. It won't be too different this time," he said.

There are 96 hours still left for the Test match to begin and one doesn't know what will happen once BCCI curators Taposh Chatterjee and Ashish Bhowmick take over.

"Obviously, last few days, the BCCI's grounds and pitches committee instruct the local curator. But certainly, from our end, our endeavour is to produce a good Test match pitch," the official said.

"You have to factor in that the Day/Night Test and the one after that were the first ones held after the stadium was refurbished and you had no clue how the pitch will pan out," he added.

India will want to win the match which will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad in order to seal their berth at the WTC final. In case India fail to do so, they will need New Zealand to avoid a whitewash at the hands of Sri Lanka. While Australia have already sealed their place in the WTC final, Sri Lanka can pip India in the second spot only if they whitewash the Black Caps 2-0.

