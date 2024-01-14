IND v AFG: For first time in 19 years! Rohit Sharma set to create never-before-seen record in men's cricket

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rohit eyes history.

IND vs AFG: India captain Rohit Sharma is on the cusp of another historic milestone as his team gears up for the second T20I against Afghanistan. India are hosting the Afghans in a three-match series and are leading the visitors 1-0 after a a comfortable win in the first game. While Rohit had a disappointing outing with the bat, Shivam Dube's all-round show powered the Men in Blue to a six-wicket win.

India captain Rohit Sharma, who has made a return to T20Is after 14 months, created a world record of 100 T20I wins in the shortest International format. He is now all set to create another world record in the second T20I.

Rohit Sharma is all set to become the first men's player to feature in 150 T20Is in the 19-year-old T20I history as he currently sits one short of the elusive feat. The 36-year-old is already the most-capped T20I player but will add another feather to his illustrious career with a special 150. Paul Stirling is next on the list with the Irish star featuring in 134 T20Is. He is followed by another Irish star in George Dockrell (128), while Shoaib Malik (124) and Martin Guptill (122) complete the top five. Notably, the first T20I game took place on February 17, 2005 between Australia and New Zealand in Auckland.

Most matches in T20Is:

Rohit Sharma - 149*

Paul Stirling - 134

George Dockrell - 128

Shoaib Malik - 124

Martin Guptill - 122

Notably, this will be the world record in men's cricket and not across genders. Four women's cricketers - Harmanpreet Kaur, Suzie Bates, Danni Wyatt and Alyssa Healy - have all featured in at least 150 T20Is. Indian captain Harmanpreet is the most capped T20I player across genders as she has featured in 161 T20I games, followed by Bates at 152, while Wyatt stands one short at 151. Australian captain Healy recently joined the elusive 150-club in the just concluded T20I series against India.