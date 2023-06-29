Fan says stopped watching India matches after Mohammad Kaif was dropped, cricketer's reply wins hearts

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mohammad Kaif played several match-winning knocks for India in his career

Several former India cricketers time and again have come out in public to open up about how they were unfairly dropped from the Indian team only to not be picked again. Perhaps, there are a few players in the country who were left out of the team despite winning the Player of the match award and were never picked again. Mohammad Kaif was one such player who was dropped unceremoniously from the side in 2006 and didn't play again for country.

Pointing out the same, one of his fans on Twitter stated that he stopped watching India's matches after Kaif was dropped despite scoring 91 runs against England in Nagpur Test. Responding to the fan's tweet, Mohammad Kaif came up with a heart winning reply stating that he should forget everything and back the Indian team in the upcoming ODI World Cup.

"Chodo purani baatein Arif. Cricket is bigger than cricketers. The game is nothing without fans. World Cup is in India, support Team India and fall in love with the game again," Kaif tweeted. The cricketer's reply has won a lot of hearts as fans are expressing themselves in comments section. While few called him the gentleman and non-controversial cricketer, one of the users recalled that it was a bad phase in Indian cricket with Greg Chappell at the helm of the team.

While the fan was spot on about Kaif's 91-run knock, the middle-order batter was not dropped after that knock. He travelled to West Indies with the team and played all four Test matches before getting dropped. However, Kaif had played a brilliant knock of unbeaten 148 in one of the Test matches. Overall, he played 13 Tests for India scoring 624 runs in 22 innings at an average of close to 33 with 1 century and 3 half-centuries. Kaif donned the India jersey in 125 ODIs scoring 2753 runs with 2 tons and 17 half-centuries at an average of 32.

