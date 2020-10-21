IPL 2020: KKR skipper Eoin Morgan admits to making mistake at the toss in RCB drubbing

Image Source : IPLT20.COM KKR skipper Eoin Morgan.

It was a day Kolkata Knight Riders will definitely want to forget as the side was handed a humiliating 8-wicket defeat by Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. The drubbing came after Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal picked five wickets together to restrict KKR at 84/8. This was soon followed by some fine batting display by RCB as they clinched the match by eight wickets.

KKR skipper Eoin Morgan admitted that KKR batting was at fault as they were down to 14/4 as early as fifth over while accepting that he made a mistake by opting to bat first after winning the toss.

"Being 4/5 down early on isn't the position we wanted to be in. RCB bowled well and probably looking at the conditions, we should have bowled first. We will learn our lessons and move in in the next game," he said.

The skipper further felt that RCB was lethal on the day as the Virat Kohli-led bowling side gave them no margin for error and said they can't afford any more mistakes like this.

"They (RCB bowlers) managed to exploit anything that was on offer and given the nature of the tournament every time you have to be at your best against every team," he felt.

Morgan added that he hopes his star performers Andre Russell and Sunil Narine will be fit soon and return to action.

"Hopefully they (Narine and Russell) will be available around the corner and we know when guys of that calibre, particularly all-rounders are available, things will be different. Hopefully, they will be available soon," he stressed.

