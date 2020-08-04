ENG vs IRE: Eoin Morgan surpasses MS Dhoni in hitting most sixes as captain in international cricket

Image Source : GETTY Eoin Morgan of England hits out during the Third One Day International between England and Ireland in the Royal London Series at Ageas Bowl on August 04, 2020 in Southampton

England's white-ball skipper Eoin Moran on Tuesday overhauled former Indian captain, MS Dhoni, in hitting the most number of sixes across format as a captain. Morgan achieved the feat en route to his 47th ODI fifty against Ireland at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton during the third ODI match of the series.

Morgan dispatched the short ball from Joshua Little in the 12th over of the game over deep square leg with an authoritative pull shot. With the maximum, Morgan took his tally of international sixes to 212 in 163 games across formats, surpassing Dhoni, who had amassed 211 sixes in 332 international games as the captain of the Indian team.

Overall, in his career, he has 6 sixes in his 16-match Test career, 214 in 238 ODI appearances and 105 in 89 T20I matches. And with his career tally of 325 international sixes, he stands eighth in world cricket.

Talking about the game, Ireland made a steady start after putting England to bat as they removed the two openers - Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstwo - for single-digit scores before Craig Young struck again to reduce the hosts to 44 for three inside the first powerplay. Morgan's explosive show however has kept England well in the game.

England have already won the series after having won the first and the second game, and are now aiming for a cleansweep.

