ENG vs AUS Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Ben Stokes wins toss, England opt to bat

ENG vs AUS Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Ben Stokes wins toss, England opt to batENG vs AUS Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Ben Stokes' England is set to lock horns against Pat Cummins-led Australia in the much-anticipated Ashes series. Englands's Bazball will face litmus test against the newly crowned Test Champions Australia. While England have come a long way from under the new leadership of Stokes and Brendon McCullum, Aussies would be tempted to have another go after their previous 4-0 win in 2021/22.