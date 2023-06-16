Friday, June 16, 2023
     
ENG vs AUS Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: England lock horns against Australia in the first match of the Ashes series. Ben Stokes will look to guide his team to their first Ashes win since 2015. Follow for Latest Updates.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: June 16, 2023 15:05 IST
ENG vs AUS Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Ben Stokes wins toss, England opt to bat

ENG vs AUS Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Ben Stokes' England is set to lock horns against Pat Cummins-led Australia in the much-anticipated Ashes series. Englands's Bazball will face litmus test against the newly crowned Test Champions Australia. While England have come a long way from under the new leadership of Stokes and Brendon McCullum, Aussies would be tempted to have another go after their previous 4-0 win in 2021/22.

Live updates :ENG vs AUS 1st Ashes Test Day 1 Latest Updates

  • Jun 16, 2023 3:01 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    England to bat first

    And England have won the toss. They will be batting first. Josh Hazlewood is playing. He comes in, MItchell Starc is out.

  • Jun 16, 2023 2:52 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Toss coming up

    We are moments away from the Toss and it's been speculated that either of Starc or Josh will miss this match

  • Jun 16, 2023 2:26 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Pitch report

    The pitch is set to be a flat one with batters enjoying time in the middle. Meanwhile, some swing is also expected to play its role as the English conditions are generally pacers friendly.

  • Jun 16, 2023 1:57 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    It's Ashes time

    After the completion of WTC 2023, its time to roll the dice towards the next cycle of the Test Championship. And what better to start another chapter than to have the biggest rivalry in Test cricket. Hello and a warm welcome everyone to the live coverage of England vs Australia 1st Test Day 1. Ben Stokes' Bazball will face dominant and World Test Champions Australia in a thrilling five-match series.

