ENG vs AUS: Australia retain Ashes as rain washes England's dreams in fourth Test in Manchester

ENG vs AUS: It might be a draw in Manchester but it is the ultimate win for Australia. Rain was predicted in the latter half of this five-day affair between England and Australia and a win was the only option for the former to keep the Ashes alive. The rain came down and pretty heavily too as it washed away England's hopes of winning the prestigious trophy for the first time since 2015.

Australia have retained the Ashes as there was no play possible on the fifth day of the Test match. The hosts were placed at 214/5 with a 61-run trail upon them at the end of Day 4. But the weather gods had the ultimate say on the final day as not even a single ball was bowled.

England's Ashes wait continues

England's wait to lift the Ashes continues as the three lions have not won the trophy since 2015. There have been four series played after that and all have gone in Australia's favour. The Aussies have won two series, while the 2019 ended in a draw. In the current 2023 series, there is still one match left but England won't be able to get the Ashes. The Aussies lead the series 2-1 and the maximum England can do is win the fifth and final Test. But that would mean a series draw with Australia taking the urn home due to being the current holders.

In the fourth Test of the current series, Australia were 61 runs behind in the second innings. They scored 317 batting first after being asked to bat first. Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh got their fifties but none of the batters could get a big total. Chris Woakes picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings. England came back roaring with the bat as they smoked 592 on the back of a thunderous ton from Zak Crawley. The English opener smoked 189, while Jonny Bairstow missed out on a deserving ton as he scored 99*.

In the third innings, Marnus Labuschagne's 111 powered Australia to a strong 214/5 before rain came down.

