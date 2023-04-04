Tuesday, April 04, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. DC vs GT IPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: David Warner's Delhi Capitals face Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans
Live now

DC vs GT IPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: David Warner's Delhi Capitals face Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans

DC vs GT IPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: David Warner's Delhi Capitals host Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in IPL 2023. Follow for Latest Updates and score.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: April 04, 2023 17:41 IST
Delhi Capitals face Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Capitals face Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023

DC vs GT IPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: David Warner's Delhi Capitals face Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans

DC vs GT IPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: After beating Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 opener, Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans face David Warner's Delhi Capitals in their second match of the tournament. The Titans are a team to beat as they have 13 of their 17 games in the competition. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals were outclassed by Lucknow Super Giants in their opener at the latter's home. While, GT will look to add another win to their cap, DC will have to do some work for their win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Match Scorecard

 

Latest Cricket News

Live updates :DC vs GT IPL 2023 Latest Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 04, 2023 5:35 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    DC face GT as IPL returns to Delhi

    It's time for Gujarat Titans to travel to the national capital and take on Delhi Capitals in the 7th match of IPL 2023. Days after outclassing Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 opener, Hardik Pandya's GT face David Warner's DC. The Titans have become a team to beat in the IPL as the defending champions possess a brilliant blend of balance in their team. Meanwhile, the Capitals have lost their opening match to Lucknow Super Giants and will have some work to do in their game against GT.

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News