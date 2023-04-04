DC vs GT IPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: David Warner's Delhi Capitals face Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans

DC vs GT IPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: David Warner's Delhi Capitals face Hardik Pandya's Gujarat TitansDC vs GT IPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: After beating Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 opener, Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans face David Warner's Delhi Capitals in their second match of the tournament. The Titans are a team to beat as they have 13 of their 17 games in the competition. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals were outclassed by Lucknow Super Giants in their opener at the latter's home. While, GT will look to add another win to their cap, DC will have to do some work for their win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.